Mutual Advisors LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 222,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,968,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,544,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,307. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

