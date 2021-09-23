Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.27, but opened at $23.02. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 2,908 shares traded.

Specifically, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 646,583 shares of company stock worth $14,868,098 and have sold 32,709 shares worth $759,981. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 30.8% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $4,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

