Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0031

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $4,346.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,799,121,500 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.