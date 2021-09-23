Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.55. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 24,558,581 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,158,393 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 217,914 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 298,389 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

