National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,970 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,417,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,979,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,141,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $207.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

