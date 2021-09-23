National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,515 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $323.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.74. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $334.44.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.55.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.