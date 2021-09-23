National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,515 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $323.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.74. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $334.44.
In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.55.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
