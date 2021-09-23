National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period.

BATS:PTNQ opened at $56.69 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75.

