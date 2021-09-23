National Asset Management Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $69,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NCLH. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.