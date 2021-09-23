National Bank Financial Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.89.

SAP opened at C$33.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$35.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.37. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$32.05 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The company has a market cap of C$13.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.51.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

