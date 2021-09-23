National Bank Financial Raises WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$4.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WLDBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.40 to C$3.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.86.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. WildBrain has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

