National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.