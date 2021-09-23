Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading 7.5% Higher

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.56. 38,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,019,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $159,252.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,867 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $108,800.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,817 shares of company stock worth $772,151. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after buying an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $20,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 657,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after buying an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 468,486 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.