Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €70.00 by Berenberg Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.07% from the company’s current price.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nemetschek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.65 ($81.94).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €89.82 ($105.67) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.29. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52-week high of €88.40 ($104.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion and a PE ratio of 88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

