Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 148,957 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 90,038 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,043. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.