Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

NEPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $96.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.42.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. The business had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter worth $70,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

