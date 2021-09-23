NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $83.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in NetApp by 208.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 113.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.78. 1,714,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,049. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $93.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

