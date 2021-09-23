Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 6.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 1.36% of Netflix worth $3,173,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.63.

Netflix stock traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $593.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,751. The firm has a market cap of $262.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $548.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.49. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

