Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $594.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,751. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $548.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.49. The company has a market capitalization of $263.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.63.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

