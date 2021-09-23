New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Position Raised by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,140 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

