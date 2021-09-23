New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $28,000 Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

