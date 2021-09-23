NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 460 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.69. 617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,476. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $390.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.89.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

