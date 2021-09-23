NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AM traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 5,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several research firms have commented on AM. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

