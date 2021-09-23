NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.81. 1,357,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.24. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

