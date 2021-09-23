NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded up $24.03 on Thursday, reaching $2,842.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,788.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,497.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,407.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.