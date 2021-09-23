NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 12,974 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,916,000 after buying an additional 222,981 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.81. 11,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,079. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average is $116.92. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.