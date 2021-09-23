NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NFI Group in a report released on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.80.

TSE:NFI opened at C$23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$14.97 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -179.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is -500.09%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.