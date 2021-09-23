NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NFYEF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut NFI Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NFYEF opened at $18.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. NFI Group has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $25.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.73%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

