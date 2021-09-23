NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Linde by 28.9% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after purchasing an additional 796,961 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,694,000 after purchasing an additional 602,145 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

LIN stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.75. 4,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.08. The company has a market cap of $160.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

