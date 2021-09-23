NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $17.92 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 29,494 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,907,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,937,000 after buying an additional 170,375 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 119,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.35. 104,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,362,771. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $225.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.