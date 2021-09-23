NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases 201,129 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 201,129 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after buying an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 32.1% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.14. 30,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,713,541. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

