NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,009 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $16,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.62. 4,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.