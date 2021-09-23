NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 16,328 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.