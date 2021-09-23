NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 3,257 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $454.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $469.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

