NFT Index (NFTI) Price Down 11.9% This Week

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. NFT Index has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $22,008.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,156.68 or 0.02603224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00134890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012653 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00044992 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.