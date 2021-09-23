NFTX Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.12 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. NFTX has a market cap of $60.12 million and approximately $998,315.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $127.81 or 0.00285831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00132743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00045046 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

