Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,495,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.