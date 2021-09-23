Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $214,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,988 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 36.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3,716.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 33,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 67.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,491. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.60.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.55%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

