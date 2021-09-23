NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 3.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.60. 768,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,713. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

