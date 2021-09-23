NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,912,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.16 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NIKE stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of NIKE worth $2,678,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

