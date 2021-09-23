NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE NI traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $23.91. 2,922,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,668. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NiSource by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $1,194,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

