Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Noah were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Noah by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Noah by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Noah stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CICC Research raised shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

