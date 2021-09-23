Node Runners (NDR) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Node Runners has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for about $45.39 or 0.00101911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $22,029.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00055839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00126752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012577 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00044246 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

