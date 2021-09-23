Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Trading 1.4% Higher

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.21. Approximately 9,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 26,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.
NSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Nomad Royalty to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James restated an “outpeform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95. The firm has a market cap of C$470.24 million and a PE ratio of 37.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.
About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.
