Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Trading 1.4% Higher

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.21. Approximately 9,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 26,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.

NSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Nomad Royalty to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James restated an “outpeform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95. The firm has a market cap of C$470.24 million and a PE ratio of 37.22.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$5.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

