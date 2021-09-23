NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $229.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.