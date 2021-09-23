NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in UGI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in UGI by 337.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 1,706.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of UGI by 105.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. UGI’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

