NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 260,074 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16,612.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 240,883 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after buying an additional 227,900 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,295,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of EWL stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.