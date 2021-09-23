NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 185.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $13.23 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.