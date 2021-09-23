Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Gap Up to $106.43

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $106.43, but opened at $109.98. Northern Trust shares last traded at $108.37, with a volume of 762 shares changing hands.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

