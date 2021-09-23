NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.06

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.06 and traded as high as C$13.41. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.35, with a volume of 344,576 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on NWH.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank set a C$14.75 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

