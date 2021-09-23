Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP David A. Weber Sells 2,359 Shares of Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,212,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,688,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 25.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after purchasing an additional 204,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

